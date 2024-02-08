U.N. Special Coordinator Discusses Deepening Divide in Israel-Palestine Peace Process

In a recent briefing, Tor Wennesland, the U.N. special coordinator on the Middle East peace process, underscored the deepening chasm and suspicion between Israel and the Palestinians. The fallout of the events that transpired on October 7th was one of the key points in his discussion. These events resulted in a significant dip in the number of Palestinians employed in Israel, a development colored by a blend of restrictions and fear.

Communication with Israeli Officials

Wennesland revealed that he had maintained a steady line of communication with Israeli officials. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not exchanged words with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres since the latter's controversial comments.

The Challenge of a Detailed Ceasefire

The U.N. special coordinator placed emphasis on the uphill battle of negotiating a detailed ceasefire. He expressed the urgency of reaching an agreement before the commencement of Ramadan to keep a lid on the possibility of escalating tensions.

Reaction to Hamas's Ceasefire Demands

Wennesland made mention of Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas's ceasefire demands. He, however, chose to reserve his comments on the matter until he was privy to more context.

The Future Governance of Gaza

In discussing the future governance of Gaza in a post-Hamas era, Wennesland stressed the necessity of a functioning Palestinian presence. He, however, rebuffed the current Palestinian Authority as being incompatible with the role. He acknowledged the mammoth task of rebuilding Gaza, particularly in the north, and estimated that merely clearing the rubble would require a span of 18 months.

An upcoming assessment by the World Bank, EU, and UN is anticipated to furnish more insight into the reconstruction requirements. The Israel-Palestine peace process is undoubtedly riddled with complexities, and it is up to the international community to rally behind diplomatic efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire and find a political solution to the conflict.