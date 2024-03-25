UN Seeks $4 Billion in Aid for Syria, Highlights Civilian Crisis Post-13-Year Conflict

Adam Abdelmoula, the UN's humanitarian official for Syria, urgently appealed for over $4 billion in aid to support more than 10 million Syrians amidst an ongoing crisis. Marking the 13th anniversary of Syria's devastating conflict, Abdelmoula highlighted the dire need for international assistance, emphasizing the country's status as one of the world's deadliest for civilians.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Humanitarian Needs

The conflict in Syria has propelled the number of individuals requiring humanitarian assistance to an unprecedented 16.7 million, an increase from last year's 15.3 million. The crisis has internally displaced over 7 million people, with nearly as many seeking refuge in neighboring countries. This situation underscores the urgent need for global support to address the widespread suffering and displacement caused by the conflict.

US and Turkey: A Strategic Pivot

Advertisment

The debate on the US's role in Syria is evolving, with calls for withdrawal and strategic realignment. The American Conservative suggests a tactical compromise with Turkey, emphasizing collaboration over confrontation. This approach aims to balance the US's objectives in the region, including ISIS elimination, Iran's influence containment, and political support for Syria, while navigating the complex dynamics with the Syrian Kurds and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Emerging Threats and Stalled Repatriations

Drones have introduced a new dimension to Syria's conflict, with both government and opposition forces utilizing these technologies to carry out precise attacks. Meanwhile, the situation in northeastern Syria's camps, housing over 55,000 individuals, remains dire, with deteriorating conditions and stalled international efforts for repatriation. This stagnation raises alarms over potential future instability and the risk of an Islamic State resurgence, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated and humane response.