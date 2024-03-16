UN Security Council Unanimously Extends UNAMA Mandate in Afghanistan Until 2025

The United Nations Security Council, in a significant move on Friday, unanimously agreed to prolong the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) mandate through March 17, 2025. This decision, encapsulated in Resolution 2727, underscores the global community's commitment to sustaining peace and stability in Afghanistan amidst ongoing challenges.
Unwavering Support for Afghanistan's Path to Stability
The unanimous vote by the 15-member council reflects a collective determination to continue the UN's critical role in Afghanistan. The resolution emphasizes the importance of UNAMA and other UN entities in providing comprehensive support across the nation. It urges all Afghan and international actors to collaborate with UNAMA in implementing its mandate effectively. This includes ensuring the safety and freedom of movement of UN personnel and associated entities throughout Afghanistan.
Japan's representative, serving as the Council President for March, highlighted the indispensable nature of UNAMA's presence. He noted that the mission's continuation is key as the international community seeks to enhance engagement and foster confidence with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). Furthermore, it conveys a resolute message to the Afghan populace that the UN is dedicated to their welfare.
Focus on Promoting Peace and Human Rights
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States representative, articulated that extending UNAMA's mandate allows the UN to persist in addressing priorities within Afghanistan, including promoting peace, stability, and facilitating dialogue among national political actors. She emphasized the critical need to support initiatives aimed at restoring the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, notably women and girls. On the other hand, Zhang Jun, China's representative, expressed disappointment that the resolution did not reflect recent developments in Afghanistan, stating that the country has maintained stability over two years following the withdrawal of foreign troops.
UNAMA's Role in Addressing Complex Crises
UNAMA's extended mandate is a testament to its vital role in tackling the multifaceted crises afflicting Afghanistan. This includes contributing to humanitarian assistance, promoting human rights, protecting children affected by armed conflict, supporting gender equality, and advocating for governance and development. These efforts are crucial for ensuring the country's stability and progress toward peace.
As the UN Security Council renews its commitment to Afghanistan through UNAMA's mandate extension, the international and local stakeholders are called upon to enhance their coordination and support efforts. This collaborative approach aims not only to address immediate security and humanitarian concerns but also to lay the groundwork for sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan. With the continued backing of the global community, there is hope for a brighter future for the Afghan people, one where peace, stability, and human rights are at the forefront of national and international endeavors.