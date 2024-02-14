UN Security Council to Discuss Yemen Crisis Amid Rising Tensions

United Nations Security Council braces for a crucial briefing on the Yemen crisis, focusing on peace process and recent developments. The meeting, scheduled for today, comes amidst rising tensions following US and UK strikes on Houthi targets and subsequent retaliatory attacks.

Special Envoy's Resolute Diplomacy

Special Envoy Hans Grundberg has been relentlessly engaging with officials and stakeholders in the region, working towards a nationwide ceasefire and political process. His efforts are aimed at breaking the eight-year-long conflict that has left Yemen on the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

"The cycle of violence must end," Grundberg asserts, emphasizing the urgent need for peace talks. His call for immediate action follows recent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which have escalated the already volatile situation.

Escalating Tensions and Retaliatory Attacks

Recent US and UK strikes on Houthi targets have not only escalated tensions but also resulted in retaliatory attacks. The Security Council is expected to discuss these developments and their implications for the peace process.

The Council may also address the reshuffle in Yemen's government, expressing commitment to the peace process and underscoring the importance of political stability in resolving the crisis.

Humanitarian Crisis: A Looming Threat

The humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to deteriorate, with more than four million Yemenis at risk of receiving reduced food assistance due to funding shortages. The World Food Programme (WFP) warns that the conflict-ravaged country requires $1.05 billion in funding for the next six months, with only 28% secured.

Yemen, already grappling with unprecedented hunger levels, has 17 million people food insecure and millions of women and children requiring treatment for acute malnutrition. The WFP's alarming revelation underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis alongside the peace process.

Grundberg has outlined three immediate steps required to create an off-ramp to this escalation: an immediate end to hostilities, de-escalation measures, and inclusive political talks. As the UN Security Council prepares to convene, all eyes are on its members to navigate this complex crisis and pave the way for lasting peace in Yemen.