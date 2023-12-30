en English
International Affairs

UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:08 pm EST
In the 9524th meeting of the United Nations Security Council, a multitude of global issues regarding international peace and security were addressed, underscoring the Council’s pivotal role in maintaining global stability. The Council’s authority, grounded in the United Nations Charter, mandates compliance from member states with the decisions made during these meetings. Comprising 15 members, including five permanent members – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China – wielding veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms, the Council holds significant influence in the international arena.

Contentious Issues and Resolutions

Amongst the primary issues discussed were the conflict in Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian relationship. President Joe Biden demonstrated support for Israel’s war in Gaza and expressed an intention to veto any resolution favoring the Palestinians. This stance has ignited disagreements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the governance of Gaza post-war, along with criticism from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Simultaneously, the Council adopted a resolution that called for the appointment of a Special Envoy for Afghanistan, despite opposition from the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Ministry. Russia and China abstained from the vote, highlighting the ongoing divisions among the permanent members of the Council. The resolution emphasises gender and human rights, echoing the broader global push for increased representation and protection of these issues.

Humanitarian Crisis and Genocide Claims

Amidst the heated geopolitical debates, the humanitarian crises unfolding in several regions were brought into sharp focus. Over half a million people in Gaza are facing unprecedented catastrophic hunger, with the potential for famine looming. Israel’s actions in Gaza, where the death toll now exceeds 20,000, were labelled as genocide by some, including Craig Mokhiber, the former director of the UN’s High Commissioner of Human Rights.

Additionally, there was an alarming report of one of the largest aerial assaults in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, resulting in at least 30 civilian deaths and 160 injuries. The unabating attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure have raised grave concerns over the worsening humanitarian situation in the country.

Looking Forward

The Security Council’s 9524th session may have concluded, but the decisions made and the issues raised during the meeting carry significant implications for the global stage. The role of the Security Council, and indeed the United Nations at large, remains critical in navigating these tumultuous times, striving for peace, and addressing global challenges. The world waits with bated breath for the outcomes of these discussions and the subsequent actions taken by the Council and member states.

International Affairs Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

