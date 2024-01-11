UN Secretary-General Condemns Escalating Violence in Ecuador

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has issued a strong condemnation of the escalating violence in Ecuador. The situation, deteriorating rapidly, has raised significant concerns due to its detrimental impact on the lives of the Ecuadorian citizens. The violence has been triggered by the escape of Adolfo Macias, the leader of the infamous Los Choneros criminal gang, leading President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of emergency.

UN Chief Expresses Alarm over Ecuador’s Situation

Guterres expressed deep alarm over the worsening situation in Ecuador, marked by riots, criminal gang activities, and a surge in crime. The country is grappling with what is being termed as an ‘internal armed conflict.’ In response to this crisis, President Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency, a move that underscores the gravity of the situation.

Message of Solidarity to Ecuadorians

Amid this turbulent scenario, Guterres extended a message of solidarity to the Ecuadorian people. This gesture was not only a demonstration of support but a potent reminder of the human cost of this crisis. The Secretary-General also engaged in a direct dialogue with Ecuador’s Permanent Representative to the UN, ensuring an open channel of communication during these challenging times.

Call for Upholding Democratic Institutions, Human Rights, and International Law

While condemning the violent acts in Ecuador, Guterres also urged the Ecuadorian government to uphold democratic institutions, respect human rights, and abide by international law. He called on the government to address the serious challenges facing the country and to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens in its response to the crisis. As the situation in Ecuador continues to evolve, the UN stands ready to support efforts towards peace and stability.