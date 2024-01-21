UN Secretary-General Commends Bangladesh Prime Minister's Leadership

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commends the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, in a recent meeting that took place in Kampala, Uganda. The meeting, convened during the third South Summit of the Group of 77, saw Guterres extend his congratulations to Hasina on her reelection. Notably, the UN Secretary-General also acknowledged Bangladesh's significant contribution to the reform of global financial architecture - a testament to their growing influence on the international stage.

Guterres Acknowledges Bangladesh's Role in Global Reform

During the meeting, Guterres praised Hasina for her country's vital role in advocating for a shift in the world's financial architecture. This acknowledgment underlines the importance of Bangladesh's input in UN-led global processes and their commitment to fostering a more equitable international financial system.

Hasan Mahmud Reports on Meeting Outcomes

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud reported the interaction between Hasina and Guterres to bdnews24.com. In addition to congratulating Hasina on her reelection, Guterres was also reported to have expressed appreciation for Bangladesh's role in global reform. Mahmud also briefed the Secretary-General on the recent elections held in Bangladesh, further highlighting their democratic processes.

Continued Support for the Rohingya Issue

In the same meeting, Mahmud commended Guterres for his role in the Gaza conflict and sought his continued support for the Rohingya issue. The Foreign Minister also extended an invitation to Guterres to visit Bangladesh and witness firsthand the strides the country has made under Hasina's leadership.