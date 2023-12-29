UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls for Unity and Hope in New Year Message

In a stirring video message to the world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reflected on the tribulations of 2023, painting a picture of a year marked by ‘enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos.’ Declared as the hottest year on record, 2023 also witnessed escalating poverty and hunger, while the ferocity and frequency of wars surged.

Unity Amidst Adversity

Despite the grim landscape, Guterres emphasized the need for unity and collaboration. Observing the scarcity of trust permeating global relations, he underlined that confrontation cannot be the panacea to our shared struggles. Instead, he championed the cause of unity, urging for a collective endeavor to rebuild trust and restore hope as we step into 2024.

Steering Towards Sustainable Solutions

In his message, Guterres pressed for joint efforts to address the pressing issues of our times. He called for robust climate action, creation of economic opportunities, and the establishment of a fairer global financial system that benefits all. The United Nations Secretary-General also underscored the need to combat discrimination and hatred, which he noted, was detrimental to both international and community relations.

Embracing Technology for Good

Guterres advocated for the positive utilization of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, for the betterment of humanity. He reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to promoting peace, sustainable development, and human rights. Concluding his message on a hopeful note, Guterres wished the world a peaceful new year, encouraging a shared commitment to making 2024 a year of trust-building and shared progress.