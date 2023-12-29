en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls for Unity and Hope in New Year Message

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:04 pm EST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls for Unity and Hope in New Year Message

In a stirring video message to the world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reflected on the tribulations of 2023, painting a picture of a year marked by ‘enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos.’ Declared as the hottest year on record, 2023 also witnessed escalating poverty and hunger, while the ferocity and frequency of wars surged.

Unity Amidst Adversity

Despite the grim landscape, Guterres emphasized the need for unity and collaboration. Observing the scarcity of trust permeating global relations, he underlined that confrontation cannot be the panacea to our shared struggles. Instead, he championed the cause of unity, urging for a collective endeavor to rebuild trust and restore hope as we step into 2024.

Steering Towards Sustainable Solutions

In his message, Guterres pressed for joint efforts to address the pressing issues of our times. He called for robust climate action, creation of economic opportunities, and the establishment of a fairer global financial system that benefits all. The United Nations Secretary-General also underscored the need to combat discrimination and hatred, which he noted, was detrimental to both international and community relations.

Embracing Technology for Good

Guterres advocated for the positive utilization of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, for the betterment of humanity. He reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to promoting peace, sustainable development, and human rights. Concluding his message on a hopeful note, Guterres wished the world a peaceful new year, encouraging a shared commitment to making 2024 a year of trust-building and shared progress.

0
Climate & Environment Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Zealand's Performance in 2023: Year-End Review of Global Indices

By Mazhar Abbas

The Rising Tide of Lightning Deaths in Bangladesh: A Climate Change Warning

By BNN Correspondents

California's Coastal Communities Battle Extreme Surf and Flooding

By Bijay Laxmi

British Columbia Shatters Temperature Records Amid Unprecedented New Year's Heatwave

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Biotech Breakthroughs and Global Crises: A Glimpse into Today's World ...
@Agriculture · 30 mins
Biotech Breakthroughs and Global Crises: A Glimpse into Today's World ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB’s Seed For Resilience Project

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB's Seed For Resilience Project
India’s Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events
South Africa’s Weather Dystopia: Heatwaves, Floods, and Thunderstorms

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa's Weather Dystopia: Heatwaves, Floods, and Thunderstorms
Nicholas Kristof’s 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
1 min
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
3 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
4 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
5 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
5 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
5 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
5 mins
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
6 mins
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
8 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
14 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
27 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
35 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
46 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app