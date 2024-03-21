UN Satellite Analysis Reveals 35% of Gaza Buildings Damaged or Destroyed in Israel-Hamas Conflict

The United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) has unveiled a comprehensive satellite imagery analysis, highlighting the extensive damage inflicted on the Gaza Strip's infrastructure amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The analysis, which compared images from before and after the escalation, indicates that 35% of buildings in the region have suffered either destruction or severe damage, underscoring the conflict's devastating impact on civilian structures and the urgent need for international intervention.

Extensive Damage Across Gaza

According to the UNOSAT report, a total of 88,868 structures in the Gaza Strip have been identified as impacted by the conflict, with 31,198 structures completely destroyed, 16,908 severely damaged, and 40,762 moderately damaged. This represents a significant increase from an earlier assessment conducted in January, which had estimated that 30% of all buildings in the area had been affected. The recent escalation in hostilities has led to a marked rise in the level of destruction, particularly in the governorates of Khan Younis and Gaza, which have seen the most substantial increases in damaged structures.

Hotspots of Destruction

Khan Younis City has emerged as one of the most severely hit areas, with 6,663 newly destroyed structures reported. The UN's detailed satellite imagery has provided a stark visual representation of the scale of devastation, with entire neighborhoods visibly wiped out. This level of destruction not only illustrates the intense urban warfare that has taken place but also highlights the dire situation faced by civilians, with tens of thousands now displaced and in need of humanitarian aid. The UNOSAT's findings have been crucial in documenting the impact of the conflict, serving as a basis for international dialogue and action.

International Response and Call for Ceasefire

In response to the alarming findings, a US draft resolution has been submitted to the UN Security Council, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution aims to halt the violence and facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the affected population. The international community has expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip, with calls for both sides to de-escalate tensions and engage in peaceful negotiations to prevent further loss of life and destruction.

The UNOSAT's analysis serves as a sobering reminder of the conflict's toll on human lives and infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of achieving a peaceful resolution. As the world watches closely, the hope remains that diplomatic efforts will lead to a cessation of hostilities and pave the way for rebuilding and recovery in the war-torn Gaza Strip.