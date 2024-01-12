UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza’s North by Israel

Amidst the persistent conflict, the northern part of Gaza is enduring a severe humanitarian crisis, a situation exacerbated by the systematic denial of access for aid deliveries by Israeli authorities. This revelation, coming from the United Nations humanitarian office, highlights an untenable situation, with the obstruction considerably impeding humanitarian operations in the area.

Systematic Refusal of Aid

Andrea De Domenico, the head of the UN humanitarian affairs office in Palestine, has spoken out about the difficulties faced by the United Nations in reaching northern Gaza. According to De Domenico, efforts to provide much-needed aid to this region have been systematically refused by Israel, complicating operations and adversely affecting the already struggling population.

Impact on Medical Facilities and Services

These restrictions have been felt acutely by hospitals in north Gaza. Despite Israel’s previous denials of blocking aid, the UN has found itself unable to support these crucial medical facilities fully. The Israeli government cites concerns over supplies being potentially diverted to Hamas as a primary reason for this reluctance in authorizing aid, especially to medical facilities.

Such limitations extend to the delivery of fuel as well, with the UN being restricted in the amount of fuel it can deliver to Al-Shifa Hospital. The facility, which is the largest hospital in Gaza, has been struggling to maintain operations amidst these challenges.

Accusations of Breaches in International Humanitarian Law

Concurrently, the UN human rights office has accused Israel of failing to adhere to international humanitarian law. A spokesperson for the office has raised the possibility of war crimes liability due to breaches in the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attacks. This development adds a new layer to the ongoing conflict, with Israel rejecting allegations of war crimes amid accusations at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.