Human Rights

UN Report Highlights Rapid Deterioration of Human Rights in the West Bank

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:03 am EST
UN Report Highlights Rapid Deterioration of Human Rights in the West Bank

A recent report from the United Nations (UN) paints a bleak picture of the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank, with a rapid deterioration being noted. The UN has called upon Israel to cease what the report terms as ‘unlawful killings’ of Palestinians. The document details a series of concerns regarding the treatment of the Palestinian population by Israeli forces, indicating an escalation of violence and a lack of accountability for actions that may violate international human rights laws.

The Escalating Situation

The report highlights an alarming increase in the use of military tactics and weapons, unnecessary or disproportionate force, and broad, arbitrary, and discriminatory movement restrictions affecting Palestinians. In the first three weeks of the war in the Gaza Strip, at least 115 Palestinians in the West Bank were killed due to Israel’s lethal open-fire policy, 37 of them under the age of 18. The document states that more than half of the Palestinians killed did not pose a threat.

The Gaza Crisis

Hostilities in Gaza and Israel have led to human suffering and destruction. The UN and its partners have issued a plan to support 2.2 million people in the Gaza Strip and 500,000 in the West Bank. The situation in Gaza is described as dire, with inadequate water, disease, and a lack of basic human needs.

Call for Accountability

The report calls for an immediate end to the use of military weapons and means during law enforcement operations, an end to arbitrary detention and ill-treatment of Palestinians, and the lifting of discriminatory movement restrictions. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called on Israel to take immediate, clear, and effective steps to put an end to settler violence against the Palestinian population and ensure their protection against any form of forcible transfer.

The findings of this report are likely to draw attention to the ongoing tensions and may influence international discussions and policies regarding the conflict. The United Nations’ call for action emphasizes the urgent need for measures to protect the rights and lives of Palestinians, and for Israel to adhere to its obligations under international law.

Human Rights International Relations Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

