en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:51 am EST
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank

The United Nations’ recent report paints a stark picture of a rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Issued by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the document raises serious concerns over escalating violence and human rights abuses in the region, particularly since October 7, 2023.

Unsettling Statistics

The report details the deaths of 300 Palestinians from October 7 to December 27, 2023. Among the deceased, 79 were children. Israeli Security Forces reportedly caused 291 of these fatalities, while eight were attributed to settlers. The remaining death was unclear whether it was caused by Israeli Security Forces or settlers. The OHCHR points out the high number of child casualties, drawing attention to the alarming severity of the situation.

Condemning Military Tactics

The OHCHR report criticizes the use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement operations, including air strikes in densely populated areas. Such actions have led to a significant number of civilian casualties. Furthermore, it condemns settler violence against the Palestinian population, urging investigations into incidents of violence by settlers and Israeli Security Forces, as well as effective protection for Palestinian communities.

Highlighting Human Rights Violations

The OHCHR report also highlights mass arbitrary detentions, unlawful detentions, and reported cases of torture and ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees. Instances of detainees being subjected to degrading treatment, including being stripped naked, blindfolded, and restrained for extended periods, have been reported. Additionally, several detainees have faced physical and verbal abuse, including sexual and gender-based violence.

The report calls for immediate action from Israeli authorities to end unlawful killings, settler violence, and discriminatory movement restrictions. The OHCHR emphasizes that the gravity of the human rights violations necessitates urgent intervention to protect the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The escalating violence and repression documented in the report signal an alarming surge in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The OHCHR expresses deep concern over the situation and calls for decisive measures to stem the crisis and prevent further deterioration of human rights in the region.

The report’s release comes amid heightened tensions following the October 7 incident, where Hamas gunmen conducted a deadly attack in southern Israel. This event led to an increase in violence and confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians, further exacerbating the volatile situation in the region.

The OHCHR’s call for immediate, clear, and effective steps to halt violence against the Palestinian population underlines the urgency of addressing the human rights crisis in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

As the international community wrestles with the intricate dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the UN report serves as a sobering reminder of the human cost of ongoing hostilities. The imperative to prioritize the protection of civilians and uphold fundamental human rights principles in the region has never been more urgent.

0
Human Rights Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gaza Strip: A Crucible of Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices

By BNN Correspondents

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens: Over 250,000 Displaced Amid Resource Blockade

By Wojciech Zylm

Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Refugee Camp Kill 60

By Rizwan Shah

The Stolen Childhood: Ukraine's Youngest Victims of War ...
@Human Rights · 28 mins
The Stolen Childhood: Ukraine's Youngest Victims of War ...
heart comment 0
Russian Poets Sentenced for Anti-War Poetry: A Blow to Freedom of Expression

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Poets Sentenced for Anti-War Poetry: A Blow to Freedom of Expression
Displacement Camps near Rafah City: A Mirror to the Gaza Strip’s Humanitarian Crisis

By Nimrah Khatoon

Displacement Camps near Rafah City: A Mirror to the Gaza Strip's Humanitarian Crisis
OIC Condemns Israel’s Actions Against Palestinians

By BNN Correspondents

OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
Volunteers Bring Hope to War-Traumatized Children in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Volunteers Bring Hope to War-Traumatized Children in Gaza
Latest Headlines
World News
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
3 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
6 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
8 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
8 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
10 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
13 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
13 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
15 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
16 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app