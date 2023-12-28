UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank

The United Nations (UN) has voiced deep concerns over the escalating human rights crises in the West Bank, urging Israel to put an end to the illegal killings of Palestinians. The grim situation was highlighted in a report by the UN rights chief, Volker Türk, which drew attention to the military tactics being employed in law enforcement contexts, the excessive or disproportionate use of force, and broad, arbitrary discriminatory movement restrictions.

Staggering Death Toll

The report covered the time frame from October 7, when a Hamas incursion resulted in approximately 1,140 deaths, up until November 20. It documented the aftermath, which saw a steep increase in Israeli airstrikes, settler violence, and extensive damage to Palestinian civilian infrastructure. The UN Human Rights Office verified the deaths of 300 Palestinians, including 79 children, from October 7 to December 27 in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem. The vast majority of these deaths were attributed to Israeli security forces, with a small number due to settler violence. This figure marks the highest death toll in a 10-month span since the UN began keeping records in 2005.

Call for Action

Türk has called on Israel to end settler violence, investigate all incidents, protect Palestinian communities, allow displaced herding communities to return to their lands, and grant the UN office access to Israel for further reporting. This call for action comes in light of the rapid deterioration of human rights in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

International Concern

International bodies, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, have strongly condemned the continued Israeli military aggression and the Israeli occupation for depriving the Palestinian civilian population of basic services. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza, highlighting global consensus for an end to Israel’s relentless offensive. The situation in Gaza has led to a dire humanitarian crisis, with children being particularly affected by lack of access to essential services.

The UN report emphasizes the urgency of addressing the human rights crisis in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. It serves as a stark reminder of the escalating violence and human rights abuses, urging immediate action from Israeli authorities to end unlawful killings, settler violence, and discriminatory movement restrictions.