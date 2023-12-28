en English
Human Rights

UN Human Rights Chief Highlights Escalating Israeli Violence in Palestinian Territories

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:20 am EST

UN Human Rights Chief

In a statement that has reverberated around the globe, United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has openly voiced his unease about the intensifying human rights crisis in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. A recent report by the UN underscores the mounting Israeli aggression in these Palestinian regions, which has led to the confirmed deaths of 300 Palestinians, including 79 children, in the span from October 7 to December 27.

UN’s Call to Action

While the world watches, the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution that demands immediate, safe, and unhindered humanitarian aid in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Both the US and Russia, however, abstained from the vote. The relentless hostilities in Gaza and Israel have given rise to significant human suffering, destruction, and psychological trauma. The UN, in conjunction with its partners, has proposed a plan to magnify humanitarian operations for 2.2 million people in Gaza and an additional 500,000 vulnerable individuals in the West Bank. This would require an estimated $1.2 billion to implement effectively.

(Read Also: Israeli Military Escalates Conflict in Gaza: A Detailed Analysis

Israeli Violence: A Rising Concern

Chief Turk’s criticism was aimed at specific aspects of the Israeli forces’ approach. He condemned the employment of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement scenarios, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the application of sweeping, arbitrary, and discriminatory movement restrictions that specifically target Palestinians. This UN statement highlights the urgent need for Israel to put an end to these unlawful killings and address the reported human rights abuses.

(Read Also: Communication Blackout in Gaza Hampers Rescue Efforts Amid Escalating Israeli Assault)

Conscientious Objection and the Israeli Military

In a notable act of defiance, 18-year-old Tal Mitnick from Tel Aviv refused to enlist in the Israeli army, stating that violence will not solve violence. The Mesarvot support network has rallied around these ‘refuseniks’ in a campaign against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Many such objectors face repeated prison sentences, and the Israeli military does not grant exemptions for political objections. There is an ongoing debate on the ease of evading conscription in Israel, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the refusals, stating that military service is the backbone of their existence.

The report published by the UN last Thursday lamented the swift decline of human rights in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, marked by mass arbitrary detentions, unlawful detentions, and reported cases of torture and ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees. The report called on Israeli authorities to end the violence against the Palestinian population and take immediate steps to put an end to settler violence against the Palestinian population.

Human Rights Israel Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

