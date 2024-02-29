UN Expert Demands Action Against Rising Human Rights Violations in Afghanistan

GENEVA (29 February 2024) - The human rights situation in Afghanistan has significantly deteriorated, causing widespread suffering and injustice, according to a UN expert. Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, emphasized the urgent need for both the Taliban and the international community to intervene. Women and girls are being systematically erased from public life, and the regime's use of violence and fear to control the population is rampant.

Systematic Oppression and International Concerns

Bennett's report to the Human Rights Council highlighted a significant increase in violations against women's and girls' rights, including severe enforcement of dress codes and a ban on education beyond the sixth grade. This level of gender-based discrimination has been described as 'gender apartheid,' a term that underscores the severity of the oppressive measures. Furthermore, Bennett voiced concerns over the ban on women working for NGOs and the United Nations, pointing out the grave implications for human rights in Afghanistan. The situation for children and the LGBTQI+ community is equally dire, with reports of arbitrary detentions and abuse.

The International Response and the Path Forward

Despite these alarming developments, Bennett criticized parts of the international community for moving towards normalization of relations with the Taliban without demanding significant improvements in human rights. He urged the international community to remain steadfast in its demand for better treatment of women and girls as a condition for normalization. The Special Rapporteur's call to action emphasizes the need for a united stance against human rights violations and for the Taliban to make substantial improvements in their human rights record.

Implications for Peace and Human Rights

The report suggests that the international community's approach to Afghanistan's situation will send a powerful message about its commitment to human rights globally. Bennett's calls for action underline the importance of human rights as the cornerstone of sustainable peace. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community's response will be crucial in shaping the future of human rights in Afghanistan and potentially influencing the Taliban's policies towards a more humane governance model.