UN Envoy Pedersen Calls for Syria to Return to Geneva Talks Amid Deepening Crisis

UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen appealed to Damascus on Sunday to reengage in constitutional talks in Geneva, highlighting a concerning trajectory in Syria's political dialogue. The war in Syria, initiated by the suppression of pro-democracy demonstrations 13 years ago, has led to over 500,000 deaths, massive displacement, and severe damage to the nation's economy and infrastructure.

Advertisment

Stalled Progress and International Concerns

Since October 2019, Pedersen has been at the forefront of efforts to convene a constitutional committee aimed at revising Syria's constitution. However, these efforts have seen minimal success. The talks faced a significant setback in 2022 when Moscow, a key ally of Damascus, objected to the meetings being held in Switzerland, citing concerns over the country's neutrality following its imposition of sanctions on Russia.

A Plea for Renewed Dialogue

Advertisment

In a recent meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Pedersen emphasized the dire state of affairs in Syria, with deteriorating security, economic, and political conditions. He reiterated the importance of continuing the Geneva talks to foster hope among the Syrian populace. Despite previous rejections from Moscow and Damascus for a ninth round of talks in Geneva, Pedersen has extended invitations for a late April meeting, warning against the damaging implications of an indefinite hiatus on the constitutional committee's credibility.

Looking Forward

As the mediator between the Syrian government, opposition, and civil society representatives, Pedersen remains committed to making progress on the political front. The opposition's initial push for a transitional phase leading to President Bashar al-Assad's departure has now shifted towards a focus on constitutional revision. With UN-backed peace talks making little headway in ending the conflict, the spotlight remains on parallel discussions involving key international players such as Turkey, Russia, and Iran. Pedersen's latest efforts underscore the urgent need for political resolution and the reinvigoration of the constitutional committee's work.