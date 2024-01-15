en English
Politics

UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
The United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy to Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, has projected a sense of optimism about the possibility of achieving peace and stability amidst the ongoing conflict in Sudan. This sentiment was conveyed during a meeting in Port Sudan with Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council and the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Unveiling the UN’s Positive Role in Sudan

Lamamra, during his consultations with various Sudanese officials and civil society representatives, promised to collaborate with all parties to enhance the UN’s positive role in triggering a peace process. He highlighted the importance of understanding the realities of Sudan and the government’s perspectives on peace initiatives. This commitment to a peaceful resolution offers a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered Sudanese populace.

Sudan’s Commitment to Democratic Transformation

Al-Burhan briefed the UN envoy on Sudan’s relentless efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. He emphasized the government’s dedication to a democratic transformation and a transition period culminating in general elections. This intention underscores the government’s resolve to restore a decent life for its citizens under an independent sovereign state.

The Humanitarian Cost of the Conflict

The ongoing clash, primarily between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has resulted in a staggering number of casualties and displacements. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict has claimed more than 12,000 lives and led to the displacement of over 7.3 million people. The gravity of these numbers underscores the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

