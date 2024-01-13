UN Envoy Calls for Restraint Amid Escalating Tensions in Yemen

In a global call for restraint, the United Nations’ Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has voiced his concerns over the recent, escalating developments in Yemen. Echoing the sentiments of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Grundberg emphasized the critical need for all involved parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an intensification of regional tensions.

Increasing Impact on Peace Efforts

Grundberg highlighted the rising concern about the increasingly precarious regional context and its adverse impact on peace initiatives in Yemen. This situation is not only affecting the peace efforts within Yemen but also threatening broader stability and security within the Middle East. The recent strike carried out by the United States on a Houthi target in Yemen, following warnings of further attacks on ships in the Red Sea, is an alarming sign of this escalating tension.

The Consequences of Escalation

The violence involving Iran-aligned groups across Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria has surged since the war in Gaza began in October. The Houthi movement, in particular, has carried out a growing number of missile and drone attacks in the key Red Sea international trade route. This aggression is not only affecting global trade flows but also putting upward pressure on inflation internationally. The Houthi maritime campaign, aiming to support Palestinians under Israeli siege in Gaza, has led to attacks on commercial vessels, forcing them to take longer, costlier routes around Africa. This escalation raises concerns about potential inflation and supply chain disruption.

Appealing for De-escalation

In his concluding remarks, Grundberg called for a prioritization of diplomatic over military options, appealing for de-escalation among the involved parties. As the conflict has spread through the region, involving Iran’s allies in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, the stakes have never been higher. The UN’s plea for restraint, the protection of Yemeni civilians, and the maintenance of peace efforts offer a glimmer of hope amid the turmoil.