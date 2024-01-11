UN Court Initiates Hearings on South Africa’s Accusation of Genocide, Alleging Israel’s Actions in Gaza War

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has commenced hearings on a potentially precedent-setting case lodged by South Africa, accusing Israel of perpetrating genocide during its military campaign in Gaza. The South African legal team seeks binding preliminary injunctions from the ICJ, demanding an immediate cessation of all Israeli military activities in the region.

South Africa’s Accusation and Israel’s Defense

The case centers on Israeli actions succeeding Hamas attacks on October 7. South Africa alleges that Israel’s response has been disproportionate and genocidal, contravening the U.N. Genocide Convention obligations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has staunchly defended Israel’s military operations, asserting they are in accordance with international law. The operations aim, according to Netanyahu, at targeting Hamas terrorists with a commitment to minimizing civilian casualties.

Protests and The Palestinian Authority’s Call

Outside the courthouse, intense protests and demonstrations have erupted, with both pro-Israeli and Palestinian supporters expressing their respective positions. The Palestinian Authority has urged the ICJ’s intervention to safeguard the Palestinian people. The preliminary hearings will revolve around the contentious characterization of Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocidal. A decisive ruling from the ICJ is anticipated to take weeks.

Historical Context and Potential Implications

The case invokes the historical context of Israel’s identity as a post-Holocaust state and South Africa’s apartheid past. It also underscores the larger debate about Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the ongoing conflict with Palestinian groups. The ICJ has never held a country accountable for genocide, with the closest precedent being Serbia’s failure to prevent the Srebrenica massacre in 1995. The outcome of this case may rest on demonstrating intent to obliterate a particular group, a significant legal threshold. Both Israel and South Africa, signatories to the Genocide Convention, are in the global spotlight as the case seeks to hold Israel accountable for alleged transgressions and ensure the safety of Palestinians in Gaza.