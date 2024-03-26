UN Confirms Russia's Execution of 32 Ukrainian POWs in Winter, Calls for Accountability

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has released a harrowing report detailing the execution of at least 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by Russian forces between December 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024. This period marks the highest number of documented executions since the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian war, underscoring a grave escalation in the violation of international humanitarian law.

Verified Accounts of Atrocities

Based on interviews with 60 Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity, the OHCHR report paints a chilling picture of the treatment meted out to POWs. These firsthand accounts corroborate the widespread use of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, and conditions of detention flagrantly violating international standards. Among the documented cases, three incidents where Russian servicemen executed seven Ukrainian servicemen hors de combat have been verified, highlighting the deliberate nature of these acts.

Contrasting Treatment of Russian POWs

While the OHCHR also interviewed 44 Russian prisoners of war, none reported torture in official Ukrainian places of detention. However, the report does note "credible allegations of instances of torture and ill-treatment of Russian POWs" in transit locations post-evacuation from the battlefield, suggesting a complex and nuanced issue of prisoner treatment on both sides. Yet, the scale and severity of abuses against Ukrainian POWs stand out starkly.