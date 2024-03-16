UN Commission Exposes Systematic Torture in Russia and Occupied Ukraine, Calls for Accountability

Two years into Russia's full-scale invasion, a United Nations Commission of Inquiry has unveiled distressing findings of systematic torture and abuse against Ukrainian prisoners by Russian security forces. This revelation is set to be detailed in a comprehensive report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, spotlighting the grave human rights violations and war crimes perpetrated amid the ongoing conflict.

Evidence of War Crimes

The commission's latest report, borne out of rigorous investigations, casts a stark light on the harrowing experiences of Ukrainian detainees. Documenting instances from four locations within Russia and seven in occupied Ukraine, the findings corroborate the widespread and systematic nature of torture, including summary executions, sexual violence, and the forced transfer of Ukrainian children into Russia. Special emphasis was placed on the 'horrific' conditions and brutal treatment faced by prisoners, which not only inflicted severe physical pain but also resulted in enduring mental trauma.

International Response and Concerns

Chairman Erik Mose voiced profound concern over the scale and severity of the violations uncovered. The commission's rigorous documentation aims to bolster calls for accountability and ensure that the international community does not overlook these grave abuses. While the commission has previously highlighted issues of arbitrary arrest and ill-treatment by Ukrainian authorities, the focus remains sharply on the systematic atrocities committed by Russian forces, urging for a concerted global effort to address these violations.