The United Nations-backed Committee on the Rights of the Child recently voiced its concerns about Russia's attempts to manipulate school curricula and textbooks to reflect its political and military objectives. This plea came following a two-day hearing in Geneva assessing the status of children's human rights in Russia. The committee's concerns stem from fears of possible indoctrination of children through education that aligns with Russia's state ideology, particularly concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Children in the Crossfire

The committee pointed towards the casualties and injuries of hundreds of children in Ukraine due to Russia's indiscriminate use of explosive weapons. The panel also noted measures to strip deported Ukrainian children of their nationality and grant them Russian citizenship. This move has been contested by the Ukrainian government and global sources, despite Russia's denial.

The Politics of Education

One pressing concern for the committee was the alleged widespread and systematic state propaganda in Russian schools about the war in Ukraine. The issue stems from the issuance of a new history textbook and a training manual that reflected the government's stance on the conflict. The committee underscored the need to prevent attempts to revise school curricula and textbooks to reflect the government's political and military agenda. The panel highlighted the risks associated with the politicization and militarization of education, which could lead to the indoctrination of children.

Allegations of Violence and Deportation

The committee also raised concerns about sexual and other violence committed by Russian soldiers against children in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of deporting and abducting children from Ukraine. The committee urged Russia to investigate these allegations and the ICC's concerns regarding children's rights violations.

Russia's Response and the Way Forward

The Russian government responded to these allegations by stating that no Ukrainians were forcibly removed from their country and that millions of Ukrainian residents, including hundreds of thousands of children, found refuge in Russia. The Russian delegation also denied the allegations of propaganda in schools. The panel's concluding observations called for Russia to provide accurate information about the number of children taken from Ukraine, ensure no child is stripped of their Ukrainian nationality, and preserve their identity, name, and family relations.

In light of these findings, it is clear that there is a significant discrepancy between the narratives presented by the committee and Russia. The potential indoctrination of children, allegations of forced child transfers, and the politicization and militarization of schools are critical issues that need further investigation and resolution. These steps are necessary to safeguard children's rights in Russia, especially in the face of international conflicts like the war in Ukraine.