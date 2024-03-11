UN Chief Demands Political Solution, Enhanced Aid for Syria as 13th Conflict Anniversary Nears

On Saturday, the UN Secretary-General underscored the pressing necessity for a negotiated political resolution in Syria, stressing the importance of safeguarding civilians and addressing the severe humanitarian crisis. As March commences, it marks the thirteenth year since the onset of the Syrian conflict, characterized by systematic atrocities and immense civilian suffering. UN estimates indicate that 16.7 million people, equivalent to 70 percent of the total population, will require humanitarian assistance in 2024. Roughly half the pre-war population remains displaced, either within Syria or abroad.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Action

In a statement, Secretary-General António Guterres urged all stakeholders to "do all that is necessary" to reach a genuine and credible political solution. "A solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, restores the country's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015), and create the conditions necessary for the voluntary return of refugees in safety and dignity," he said. Guterres emphasized the need for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, declaring it "long past time" for key parties to step up and meet these needs.

Humanitarian Funding Crisis

Advertisment

Entire communities in Syria are struggling to survive as humanitarian funding has dropped to an all-time low. In 2023, for instance, only $2.02 billion, or 37.4 percent, was received against the $5.41 billion required for UN-led humanitarian efforts. This funding shortfall has severely hampered the ability to provide adequate aid to the millions in need, further exacerbating the suffering of those affected by the conflict and natural disasters, such as the series of earthquakes that struck the country's north last year.

The Impact of Continued Conflict

An entire generation of Syrians has already paid too high a price, the UN chief added, highlighting the dire consequences of prolonged conflict. The systematic atrocities and untold civilian suffering underscore the urgent need for a political solution and increased humanitarian aid. As the conflict approaches its thirteenth anniversary, the international community is called upon to renew its efforts towards finding a sustainable resolution to the Syrian crisis, ensuring the protection of civilians and facilitating the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance.