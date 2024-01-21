UN Chief Advocates Palestinian Statehood Amid Rising Gaza Death Toll

In a global appeal for peace during the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Uganda, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the urgency of acknowledging the right of the Palestinian people to form their own nation. This declaration is viewed as a counter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of a two-state solution. Guterres denounced the refusal of Palestinian statehood as a menace to international peace and demanded recognition of their statehood rights.

Conflict Ignites

The war ignited on October 7 with a Hamas-led assault, resulting in 1,200 deaths in Israel and the abduction of 253 individuals. This act sparked an Israeli operation in Gaza, targeted at Hamas. The Gaza health ministry reports a staggering nearly 25,000 deaths in Gaza, a figure that encompasses both civilians and Hamas militants. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) asserts to have eliminated over 9,000 Hamas operatives.

Global Reactions

The Non-Aligned Movement condemned Israel's military conduct and lobbied for a humanitarian ceasefire and the autonomy of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital. The United States, albeit supporting Israel in the conflict, has echoed its endorsement for a Palestinian state. Netanyahu, on the other hand, has reiterated his objection to this, causing a divergence with the US outlook.

US-Israel Discrepancy

US President Joe Biden suggested that Netanyahu might be amenable to a Palestinian state in the future, a notion which Netanyahu refuted. This discrepancy indicates the complexities of international politics and the delicate balance between national interests and global peace efforts.