U.N. Appeals for $4 Billion in Aid for Syria, Highlighting Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

A significant appeal was made by Adam Abdelmoula, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' resident coordinator in Syria, for over $4 billion in life-saving aid to assist more than 10 million Syrians amidst what he describes as a largely overlooked crisis. Marking the 13th anniversary of the Syrian conflict, Abdelmoula emphasized the dire need for international action, warning that inaction would lead to further suffering and costs. The conflict has resulted in nearly half a million deaths and has left 90% of Syria's population below the poverty line, with millions now facing cuts in food aid due to a funding shortfall.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Humanitarian Needs

The U.N.'s call for aid comes at a time when the humanitarian situation in Syria has reached critical levels. According to Abdelmoula, around 16.7 million people in Syria require some form of humanitarian assistance, an increase from 15.3 million last year. Over 7 million people are internally displaced within Syria, with nearly as many having sought refuge in neighboring countries. The war has not only destroyed large parts of the country but has also plunged the majority of its population into poverty, with the U.N. World Food Program having to end its main assistance program in January due to a lack of funds.

Global Crises Diverting Attention

Advertisment

Abdelmoula highlighted that the Syrian crisis is competing for global attention and resources with other ongoing conflicts, including those in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and Afghanistan. This competition has pushed the Syrian crisis to the back burner, making it increasingly difficult to secure the necessary funding and international focus. He also noted that the escalation of hostilities in parts of Syria, especially in the northeast, has been overshadowed by the war against Hamas in Gaza, further diverting attention from Syria's plight.

Impact of Funding Shortfall

The U.N.'s appeal for $4.07 billion aims to provide life-saving aid to 10.8 million Syrians, covering essential needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also called for more humanitarian funding to support vital medical services in Syria, warning that an estimated two million people may lose access to lifesaving healthcare if additional funds are not secured. This underscores the critical nature of the funding shortfall, putting essential services such as maternal and child health, emergency care, infectious disease control, mental health, and cancer treatment at risk.

The appeal by the U.N. serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria, urging the international community to not let the Syrian people become forgotten amidst a plethora of global conflicts. As the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of a devastating war, the need for comprehensive and sustained international support has never been more urgent. The potential outcomes of this appeal will not only determine the immediate survival of millions but also the long-term recovery and stability of Syria.