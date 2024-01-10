en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma’s Endorsement Raises Stakes

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma’s Endorsement Raises Stakes

In a recent turn of events, the spokesperson for the newly formed UmKhonto WeSizwe party, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, made a significant announcement on Motsweding FM’s ‘TSELE LE TSELE’ show. The party’s leadership structure, based on member voting, will only be finalized post-elections. This has added a fresh twist to what political analysts predict will be an exceptionally competitive election year.

Birth of UmKhonto WeSizwe Party

In a significant political development, the UmKhonto WeSizwe party was registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) four months ago, aiming to participate in the national elections. Launched amidst much anticipation, it was the brainchild of former ANC President Jacob Zuma, who despite affirming his continued membership in the ANC, has openly endorsed this new political entity.

Zuma’s Role in the New Party

Zuma’s role in the formation of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party has been a subject of much speculation. His endorsement has generated a surge of support, with many suggesting he could be the driving force behind the party’s formation. The former president’s active participation in campaigning for the party indicates his strong belief in its potential.

Reaction from Other Political Parties

The sudden emergence of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party has sent ripples across the South African political landscape. It poses a formidable challenge to the ANC in the upcoming national elections and represents a desire for a more radical approach to achieving social justice. The ANC, in particular, has expressed disapproval, fearing a loss of votes.

Meanwhile, the show ‘TSELE LE TSELE’ also covered the funeral of Dr. Peter Magubane, a renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist, and discussed agreements between school administrators and uniform vendors. As the election draws near, the political climate in South Africa is heating up, and the role of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party in shaping the future remains an intriguing question.

0
Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
12 seconds ago
Constable Reveals Details of Accused's Escape After Cannabis-Related Arrest
In an unfolding court drama at the No. 4 Supreme Court, a testimony by Constable Jabarry Mayers has served to reveal the chain of events leading to the escape of the accused, Herwin Llewellyn Burrowes. The incident, which dates back to June 9, 2018, took place at Temple Yard, The City. Unravelling of Events Mayers,
Constable Reveals Details of Accused's Escape After Cannabis-Related Arrest
Iowa's Chief Justice Calls for Increased Judiciary Funding Amid Systemic Challenges
10 mins ago
Iowa's Chief Justice Calls for Increased Judiciary Funding Amid Systemic Challenges
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
11 mins ago
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
7 mins ago
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
8 mins ago
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
9 mins ago
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Latest Headlines
World News
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
5 mins
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
7 mins
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
8 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
9 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
9 mins
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
9 mins
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
9 mins
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
9 mins
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
11 mins
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
24 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app