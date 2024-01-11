UmKhonto WeSizwe Emerges as Political Force with Zuma’s Backing

On Motsweding FM’s primetime segment, host Kelebogile Kgetse and UmKhonto WeSizwe spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela delved into the evolving political dynamics in South Africa, particularly spotlighting the emergence of the UmKhonto WeSizwe party. As the political scene in the country braces for an intense electoral battle, the discussion shed light on the intricacies of the party’s formation, its leadership structuring, and the unexpected backing it has received from a political heavyweight.

In the unpredictable South African political landscape, the UmKhonto WeSizwe party has surfaced as a significant player. The party’s leadership structure, as explained by Ndhlela, will be entirely based on member votes, but only finalized post the national elections. This strategic move indicates the party’s commitment to democratic principles and member-centric decision-making.

IEC Greenlights UmKhonto WeSizwe

Four months prior to the national elections, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) registered the UmKhonto WeSizwe party. This important step legitimizes the party’s participation in the upcoming elections, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive showdown, unprecedented in South African politics.

Adding a plot twist to the political narrative, former ANC President Jacob Zuma publicly pledged his support to the UmKhonto WeSizwe party. Despite still being an ANC member, Zuma has promised to rally voters and actively participate in the elections on behalf of the new party. This move could potentially tip the scales in favor of UmKhonto WeSizwe, given Zuma’s significant political clout.