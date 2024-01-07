Umer Tanveer Butt Leaves Politics and PTI, Citing Disillusionment with Anti-Army Narrative

Umer Tanveer Butt, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced his departure from both politics and the PTI. His decision comes in the wake of his release on bail, following his detention since December 14, 2023.

A Dark Day: Butt’s Disillusionment

In a video message, Butt painted a picture of his disillusionment with the events of May 9, a date he described as a ‘dark day’. He perceived this day as an attempt to sow discord between the populace and state institutions. It was the day Butt, among others, was detained. He was later granted bail by an anti-terrorism court, but the experience left a lasting impression.

Joining PTI: The Vision of Systemic Change

Butt’s journey with PTI began in 2017. He recollected his induction, driven by the objective of bringing systemic change to Pakistan’s political landscape. His efforts included the establishment of the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Rawalpindi, a platform aimed at fostering change through legal avenues.

Departure from PTI: A Shift in Leadership Approach

Despite his initial enthusiasm, Butt criticized a shift in PTI’s leadership approach, particularly the move by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote an anti-army narrative. Butt stated that this narrative fostered a divide between the military and the public, creating a tension that he could no longer support. As a result, he declared his decision to step away from what he perceives as an ‘anti-state narrative’.