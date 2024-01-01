en English
Elections

Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing

In a riveting development in the Pakistani political landscape, an appeal has been lodged in the Rawalpindi Appellate Tribunal by Umair Niazi, the covering candidate for the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This appeal follows the rejection of Niazi’s nomination papers for the NA-89 Mianwali electoral seat during a scrutiny process that concluded on December 30, 2023. The tribunal, presided over by Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, has accepted the appeal for hearing and issued notices to the involved parties, scheduling the hearing for Tuesday.

Timeline of Events

The period for filing appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers commenced on Sunday and will persist until the upcoming Wednesday. The tribunal is anticipated to deliver its decisions on the appeals by January 10, 2024. Following the tribunal’s rulings, the revised list of candidates will be displayed on January 11, providing candidates a single day, until January 12, to withdraw their nominations. Election symbols will then be allotted to the remaining candidates on January 13.

Scrutiny Process for Special Seats

Adding to the repertoire of crucial dates, January 13 also marks the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers for special seats reserved for women and minorities. The final list of candidates for these seats will be disclosed on January 23.

PTI’s Stance and Strategy

Despite having nomination papers of several of its candidates, including party founder Imran Khan, rejected during the scrutiny process, PTI remains unfazed. The party has chosen to contest the rejection of nomination papers and is exploring other options. Adopting a digital approach to this issue, PTI has launched a WhatsApp account to gather video and pictorial evidence regarding ‘pre-poll rigging’ in the lead-up to elections. PTI continues to believe in its relevance during the elections and plans to circulate the names of its nominees and their election symbols through social media. The party also aims to collect evidence of rigging to expose flawed elections at both national and international levels.

Elections Pakistan Politics
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

