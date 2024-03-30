Ultra-Orthodox Draft Exemption Crisis Threatens Netanyahu's Coalition and Israeli Stability

The ongoing controversy surrounding the ultra-Orthodox draft exemption in Israel has reached a boiling point, presenting a significant challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and raising concerns about the stability of Israeli society. With the High Court's recent decision to end nearly eight decades of military service exemptions for Haredi Jews, the nation finds itself at a crossroads between traditional religious values and the demands of modern governance.

Advertisment

Background of the Controversy

Historically, Haredi Orthodox Jews in Israel have been exempt from military service, a privilege granted under the 'Torah Umanato' policy. This exemption allowed tens of thousands of Haredi men to dedicate their lives to religious study, rather than serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as is required of most Israeli citizens. The arrangement has been a source of tension within Israeli society, with critics arguing that it creates an unequal burden of national service and fosters economic disparities.

The High Court's Landmark Ruling

Advertisment

In a landmark decision, Israel's High Court of Justice ruled to freeze government funding for ultra-Orthodox educational institutions that benefit from the draft exemption. This ruling affects approximately 50,000 yeshiva students and signals the end of the longstanding policy. The court's decision came after a temporary law allowing Haredi draft deferral expired, leaving the issue in legal limbo and sparking fears of political turmoil. Prime Minister Netanyahu, caught between the court's ruling and the demands of his Haredi political allies, faces one of the most significant challenges of his tenure.

Implications for Israeli Society and Politics

The ultra-Orthodox draft exemption debate is more than a legal or political issue; it's a question of national identity and societal cohesion. On one side, there's a call for all citizens to share equally in the duties and responsibilities of national defense. On the other, there's a deeply held belief in the importance of religious study and tradition. The High Court's ruling has the potential to reshape the social fabric of Israel, challenging long-held norms and forcing a reevaluation of what it means to be Israeli. As the debate continues, the future of Netanyahu's coalition government—and indeed, the stability of Israeli society—hangs in the balance.