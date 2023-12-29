ULFA Signs Historic Peace Deal: A Leap Towards Peace in Northeast India

In a pivotal step towards peace, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), a chief insurgent group in Northeast India, has inked a historic peace deal on December 29. This significant event, marking a breakthrough in the long-standing insurgency issues in the region, was sealed between the ULFA’s pro-talks faction, the Indian central government, and the Assam state government. The union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present to witness this landmark accord.

(Read Also: India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows to $8.3bn in Q2, Signalling Economic Resilience)

A Struggle Spanning Four Decades

The agreement symbolizes an attempt to resolve conflicts that have plagued Northeast India for over four decades. ULFA, established in 1979, has had a tumultuous relationship with the government and the public. The group saw periods of popularity and subsequent decline marked by violence and unrest. Assam state bore the brunt of this instability, with military operations such as Operation Bajrang and Operation Rhino aimed at countering the insurgency. The Indian government declared ULFA an unlawful separatist organization, enforcing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region to quell the rebellion.

Missing Faction and Continued Violence

However, the peace deal does not include all factions of the insurgent group. The Paresh Barua-led ULFA Independent faction remains absent from the negotiations, insisting on discussions regarding Assam’s sovereignty. This group’s cadres continue to engage in sporadic violent incidents, and security forces have intensified their operations against them.

(Read Also: India’s Current Account Deficit Shrinks to 1% of GDP: A Detailed Analysis)

A Landmark Achievement Amid Criticism

Despite the criticism from some opposition parties and civil society organizations that view the accord as a partial solution, the peace deal is seen as a landmark achievement. Negotiation attempts since 1991 had not yielded any formal agreement or significant progress. The peace deal marks a shift in the government’s approach and signifies hope for lasting stability in Assam.

Future Implications

While the peace deal ushers in a new era for the state of Assam and ULFA, the complete resolution of the insurgency will require engagement with all factions, including the ULFA Independent. If successful, this peace agreement could set a precedent for negotiations with other insurgent groups, potentially bringing long-lasting peace to the region.

Read More