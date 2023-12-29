en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

ULFA Signs Historic Peace Deal: A Leap Towards Peace in Northeast India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:10 am EST
ULFA Signs Historic Peace Deal: A Leap Towards Peace in Northeast India

In a pivotal step towards peace, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), a chief insurgent group in Northeast India, has inked a historic peace deal on December 29. This significant event, marking a breakthrough in the long-standing insurgency issues in the region, was sealed between the ULFA’s pro-talks faction, the Indian central government, and the Assam state government. The union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present to witness this landmark accord.

(Read Also: India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows to $8.3bn in Q2, Signalling Economic Resilience)

A Struggle Spanning Four Decades

The agreement symbolizes an attempt to resolve conflicts that have plagued Northeast India for over four decades. ULFA, established in 1979, has had a tumultuous relationship with the government and the public. The group saw periods of popularity and subsequent decline marked by violence and unrest. Assam state bore the brunt of this instability, with military operations such as Operation Bajrang and Operation Rhino aimed at countering the insurgency. The Indian government declared ULFA an unlawful separatist organization, enforcing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region to quell the rebellion.

Missing Faction and Continued Violence

However, the peace deal does not include all factions of the insurgent group. The Paresh Barua-led ULFA Independent faction remains absent from the negotiations, insisting on discussions regarding Assam’s sovereignty. This group’s cadres continue to engage in sporadic violent incidents, and security forces have intensified their operations against them.

(Read Also: India’s Current Account Deficit Shrinks to 1% of GDP: A Detailed Analysis)

A Landmark Achievement Amid Criticism

Despite the criticism from some opposition parties and civil society organizations that view the accord as a partial solution, the peace deal is seen as a landmark achievement. Negotiation attempts since 1991 had not yielded any formal agreement or significant progress. The peace deal marks a shift in the government’s approach and signifies hope for lasting stability in Assam.

Future Implications

While the peace deal ushers in a new era for the state of Assam and ULFA, the complete resolution of the insurgency will require engagement with all factions, including the ULFA Independent. If successful, this peace agreement could set a precedent for negotiations with other insurgent groups, potentially bringing long-lasting peace to the region.

Read More

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Reserve Bank of India Reports Decrease in New Bank Loan Rates Amid Improved Banking Health

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Economy Set for Robust Growth in FY24, Finance Ministry Forecasts

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam Man Lynched on Suspicion of Goat Theft; Three Arrested as Protests Erupt

By Rafia Tasleem

Nag Ashwin Unveils 'Kalki 2898 AD': India's Unique Sci-fi Venture

By BNN Correspondents

Ram Charan: From Acting School to Global Stardom ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 18 mins
Ram Charan: From Acting School to Global Stardom ...
heart comment 0
Odysse EV Begins Deliveries of Vader Electric Motorcycle in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Odysse EV Begins Deliveries of Vader Electric Motorcycle in India
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
Goa Police Arrest Five Sunburn Festival Employees for Alleged Pass Theft

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa Police Arrest Five Sunburn Festival Employees for Alleged Pass Theft
India Gears Up to Launch First Amrit Bharat Express Trains: A Leap in Railway Technology

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Gears Up to Launch First Amrit Bharat Express Trains: A Leap in Railway Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Dewathang-Gomdar Common Forum: A Reflection of Electoral Canvassing Challenges
2 mins
Dewathang-Gomdar Common Forum: A Reflection of Electoral Canvassing Challenges
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
9 mins
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
10 mins
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
11 mins
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
12 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
13 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
13 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
18 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
19 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app