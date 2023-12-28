ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government

In a significant development, the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) is poised to sign a peace agreement with the Indian Central government and the Assam state government. This event marks a major stride in resolving the long-standing insurgency issues in Assam and the Northeast.

ULFA Faction Heads Towards Peace

The ULFA, established in 1979 following an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh, split in 2011 into the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led pro-talks group and the ULFA-Independent led by Paresh Baruah. The latter remains opposed to negotiations. The pro-talks faction has advocated for constitutional and political reforms to protect the rights and identity of the indigenous people of Assam, including land rights.

Historic Agreement on the Horizon

A 30-member delegation, composed of 16 ULFA members and 14 civil society representatives, arrived in New Delhi on December 26 to prepare for the signing of the agreement. This peace agreement, scheduled for signing on the afternoon of December 29, follows a series of discussions since the delegation’s arrival. The accord will provide cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people of Assam, aiming to address the longstanding political, economic, and social issues in the region.

From Insurgency to Stability

This agreement comes in the wake of previous peace deals signed by the Indian government with other rebel groups in Assam over the past three years. The conclusion of this agreement would leave ULFA-Independent as the only major insurgent group in the state not to have entered into a peace deal. The transition from insurgency to stability requires sustained effort and the full implementation of peace in the region.

The peace talks, initiated by the Rajkhowa-led ULFA faction in 2011, finally bear fruit with the impending accord. Despite the attempts by the anti-talk faction of ULFA to disrupt the accord, the pro-talks faction remains committed to achieving peace, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to bring sustainable peace to Assam.