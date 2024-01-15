en English
Health

UK’s Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
UK’s Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions

In an alarming move, the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is reportedly planning to overhaul Universal Credit, a decision that is expected to profoundly impact individuals with disabilities and mental health conditions. The impending changes are anticipated to deny benefits to hundreds of thousands of people, a move that has sparked widespread concern and criticism.

Universal Credit Reforms: The Numbers

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that by the end of 2029, approximately 230,000 people with severe mobility issues and an additional 141,000 individuals with mental health conditions will not receive any additional Universal Credit. This forecast paints an alarming picture of the future for these individuals, who rely heavily on these benefits.

Z2K’s Objections and Public Concern

Charity organization Z2K has voiced its concern over these impending changes. The fear is that these individuals could face substantial harm if they are required to comply with Jobcentre conditions and face potential sanctions. Z2K’s chief executive highlighted the potentially devastating effects these policies could have on those unable to work due to health or disability issues and has criticized the government for removing vital protections.

DWP’s Stance on the Reforms

On the other side of the argument, a DWP spokesperson defended the reforms, stating that the priority is to provide a supportive service and help claimants receive the benefits they are entitled to, with a focus on fairness to taxpayers. The spokesperson also mentioned that the upcoming work capability assessment reforms will concentrate on what individuals can do, rather than their limitations, while ensuring protections for those with the most significant health conditions.

The OBR estimates that 22,000 people will be affected by these changes in the year 2025-2026, with the number rising to a staggering 141,000 by 2029. These figures underscore the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate the potential harm these reforms could inflict on vulnerable populations.

Health Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

