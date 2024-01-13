en English
Palestine

UK’s Israel Stance Pressured Amid International Condemnation and Diplomatic Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
UK's Israel Stance Pressured Amid International Condemnation and Diplomatic Tensions

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London, marching in solidarity with Palestine and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The demonstration, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), saw the Palestinian ambassador to the UK accuse the British government of being complicit with Israel. Amid the demonstration, nine people were arrested and a significant police presence was maintained to ensure order.

Israel’s Strategy: Retaking Southern Frontier

Israel is striving to regain control of the southern border with Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor. This strategy is part of a broader effort to thwart Hamas’s weapon smuggling operations into the Gaza Strip, in response to the deadly attack on October 7, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, predominantly civilians. The conflict, now in its 100th day, has become the longest and deadliest confrontation between Israel and Hamas.

International Responses: South Africa and the ICJ

South Africa is rallying behind a decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip. The case, being heard at the United Nations court in The Hague, has garnered support from numerous human rights organizations and developed countries. South Africa has requested the ICJ issue provisional orders for a cease-fire in Gaza pending the progression of the genocide claim.

UK’s Stance: Banning Perpetrators

British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, has announced a ban on those held responsible for settler violence against Palestinians from entering Britain. He states that these extremist settlers, who target and kill Palestinian civilians, are undermining security for both Israelis and Palestinians. He has also called for Israel to take stronger action against settler violence and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Rejections and Retaliations

Israel has rejected South Africa’s allegations that its campaign against Hamas amounts to genocide against the Palestinian people. In response to attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the US and British militaries have launched strikes on sites used by the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Jakarta have rallied, demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Palestine Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

