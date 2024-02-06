UK's Official Covid Inquiry Costs Exceed £78 Million, Reveals Financial Report

The United Kingdom's official Covid inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, has drawn attention with its soaring costs, having already spent over 78 million pounds. The latest financial report reveals a staggering 22.4 million pound expenditure in the last quarter of 2023, pushing the total beyond expectations.

Comparing Costs with Previous Major Inquiries

When juxtaposed with other significant inquiries, the scale of spending on this Covid investigation becomes evident. The Saville inquiry into Bloody Sunday, which spanned 12 years, cost 191 million pounds. In contrast, the Chilcot inquiry into the Iraq invasion spanned seven years and cost over 13 million pounds. The Leveson inquiry into the phone-hacking scandal totalled 5.4 million pounds.

Breakdown of the Covid Inquiry's Expenditure

The Covid inquiry, initiated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June 2022, covers both setup and ongoing expenses. Baroness Hallett has received 332,000 pounds in compensation since taking up her role in December 2021, in addition to 7,000 pounds in claimed expenses. Legal expenses, unsurprisingly, make up a significant portion of the total costs. Over 25 million pounds have been spent on counsel and solicitors, while 'core participants' such as witnesses' legal representation have required 19.5 million pounds. The inquiry employs 129 officials, leading to costs above 9 million pounds, and staff travel and subsistence have cost another 179,000 pounds.

Scope of the Inquiry

The inquiry is conducting a thorough examination of various aspects of the UK's pandemic response. These include preparedness, ministerial decision-making, the impact on the NHS, the vaccine rollout, procurement, and the handling of care homes. Key figures such as Boris Johnson, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have already provided evidence. The inquiry is particularly focusing on scrutinising the controversial 'high priority lane' and the expenditure of £15 billion on personal protective equipment (PPE) amid claims of fraud and waste.