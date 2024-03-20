UK's New Extremism Definition Stokes Fears Among Muslim, Pro-Palestinian Groups

With a controversial new definition of extremism championed by the UK's communities secretary, British government officials are accused of playing a dangerous game of politics that involves the "divisive targeting" of Muslim communities and pro-Palestinian groups.

Advertisment

"We believe that the government, and Michael Gove in particular, is playing politics. Of course, we believe extremism should be tackled and it's a serious issue," Zara Mohammed told Anadolu in an interview.

Mohammed is the secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), a leading advocacy group for the country's Muslim community. She is also one of the many voices speaking out against the new official definition of extremism released by the government last Thursday.

Understanding the New Definition

Advertisment

Under the new definition, extremism is "the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance" that "aims to destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others or undermine, overturn, or replace the UK's system of liberal parliamentary democracy.

An official statement that accompanied the move has said that groups labeled "extremists" will be barred from receiving government funding and meeting with officials.

According to Mohammed, it amounts to a thinly veiled attempt to demonize the country's Muslims.

Advertisment

Timing and Political Motives

"Look at the timing ... look at when and where and who's being targeted. We are not tackling extremism, we're just demonizing Muslim communities and minorities yet again, this is very dangerous," she said.

Pointing to the fact that the move comes at a time when solidarity with Palestinians have been surging amid a devastating Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, she said it serves to fuel "culture wars" and exacerbate Islamophobia rather than genuinely addressing extremism.

Advertisment

She expressed concern over the lack of a clear legal definition of extremism, allowing the government unchecked discretion in labeling individuals and groups.

Impact on Muslim Communities and Future Implications

"It's going to be more difficult to be a Muslim in public life. But from a community's point of view, communities are going to continue to work together." Mohammed underscored the connection between the government's actions and the ongoing conflict in Palestine, suggesting that political motives were at play.

Advertisment

She warned about the concerning trend of mounting Islamophobic attacks and abuse, urging the Conservative Party to confront extremism within "its own ranks before casting blame elsewhere."

Pointing to Tory figures like former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who called pro-Palestine rallies "hate marches" and is known for her staunch anti-immigration stance, she said many in the party harbor "extremist views" themselves.

Mohammed remains hopeful that the community will preserve its solidarity, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to root out extremism in all its forms.