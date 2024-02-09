UK's Modern Slavery Assessment Reforms: A Tangle of Challenges and Glimmers of Hope

A tangled web of modern slavery assessment reforms in the United Kingdom has resulted in a stark reality for an estimated 130,000 individuals trapped in various forms of exploitation. Eleanor Lyons, the independent anti-slavery commissioner, has sounded the alarm over budget cuts and the national referral mechanism's (NRM) shortcomings, which is responsible for evaluating modern slavery complaints.

The Reform Conundrum

The NRM underwent a significant overhaul in January 2023 to alleviate administrative strain on the Home Office and expedite decision-making. However, recent data reveals that these reforms have exacerbated the plight of potential victims. The new guidelines mandate 'first responders' to provide 'objective evidence' alongside a victim's account before submitting an online referral, resulting in a decrease in 'reasonable grounds' decisions and extended lead times for positive decisions.

This shift has dire consequences, as delays in decisions impede victims' access to crucial support services. Furthermore, final-stage decisions are plagued by extensive delays, and the proportion of positive final decisions has dropped significantly.

Legal Challenges and a Partial U-turn

The government's controversial changes have faced numerous legal challenges, ultimately leading to a partial U-turn and clarifications to the guidelines in July 2023. Despite attempts to address the mounting backlog of cases by hiring additional staff, pressing issues persist.

In a notable reversal, the government revoked a rule that disqualified potential victims with certain criminal convictions from receiving a slavery decision. As the landscape of modern slavery assessments continues to evolve, the impact of these reforms and changes on decisions in the UK will remain under close scrutiny.

Expanded Protections and a Glimmer of Hope

A glimmer of hope emerged in January 2023 when the modern slavery statutory guidance was updated, introducing safeguards for individuals at risk of being denied trafficking support due to a public order offense. Around the same time, the Nationality and Borders Act 2022 provisions related to trafficking came into force, including section 63, which outlines disqualifications from protections for potential trafficking victims.

A successful judicial review challenge led to amendments in the guidance, with the Home Secretary conceding the review. The updated guidance now includes a new section on 'Assessing Re-trafficking Risk' and a 'Public Order Decision Making Framework'. This emphasis on re-trafficking risk represents an important victory, as it could potentially lead to the recognition of a person as a refugee.

As the United Kingdom grapples with the complexities of modern slavery, the battle to protect the vulnerable and hold perpetrators accountable rages on. The intricate dance between policy, enforcement, and human rights continues, with every decision and reform potentially reshaping the lives of those caught in the shadows.