UK's Nuclear Ambitions Wane as France Secures Mini Reactor Supremacy

The global nuclear industry has witnessed a seismic shift with the United Kingdom's latest missed opportunity in leading the mini nuclear reactor sector. The British nuclear startup, Newcleo, has decided to build a £4 billion factory in France over the UK, despite the latter being a powerhouse of world-class technology and expertise in mini nuclear reactors. This decision has thrown a glaring spotlight on the UK's repeated losses in leading the nuclear sector, with France now having a decisive edge.

UK vs France: A Battle in the Nuclear Sector

Over the years, the UK has lost its lead in nuclear power, fusion, and now mini nuclear reactors, also known as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). These are not just cheaper and quicker to deploy, but they also stand as a beacon of energy security in the quest for achieving net-zero targets without an over-reliance on wind and solar power. The UK's inability to harness these advantages, coupled with France's proactive approach, has resulted in France outpacing the UK in the nuclear industry.

France, under President Macron's leadership, has 56 reactors that supply over 70% of the country's energy, making France the largest net energy exporter in Europe. Its nuclear industry is thriving, thanks to a potent combination of strong political will and a highly efficient planning system. In stark contrast, the UK has been criticized for not offering enough support to its nuclear industry, with the latest example being the government's refusal to allow Newcleo access to the vast stockpile of nuclear waste at Sellafield.

Newcleo: A Missed Opportunity for the UK

Newcleo's unique design for its advanced modular reactor (AMR) could have been a game-changer for the UK. It would have not only helped in disposing of the UK's dangerous nuclear waste but also would have placed the UK at the forefront of the mini nuclear reactor industry. The UK's lack of support towards private companies like Newcleo has resulted in this missed opportunity.

Learning From France: A Way Forward for the UK

With the Energy Secretary recently publishing a nuclear roadmap, targeting to generate a quarter of the UK's energy from splitting atoms by 2050, the UK needs significant changes to compete with its international counterparts. It is high time the UK learns from its neighbor, France, to support its nuclear industry, starting with mini nuclear reactors.