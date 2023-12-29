en English
Finance

UK’s Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:43 am EST
UK’s Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?

As the UK’s March budget announcement looms, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is faced with a difficult choice concerning a potential cut in inheritance tax. The decision could reshape the financial outlook for the wealthiest in the nation and significantly impact public finances.

Potential Tax Cut: Immediate Gains for the Wealthy

The first of the two options being considered is a drastic reduction of the headline inheritance tax rate from 40% to 20%. A move favored by some within his party, this cut would cost the treasury £5 billion, providing immediate but short-lived financial relief. However, such a move would mainly benefit the wealthy, with four-fifths of the advantages going to millionaires, especially those residing in London and the southeast. This potential tax cut could potentially undermine the Conservative party’s claims of fiscal responsibility unless balanced by specific spending cuts.

Reforming Tax: A More Equitable Approach

The second, more responsible alternative involves reforming the tax system. The proposed reform would plug loopholes that currently allow for tax-free inheritance of assets such as farmland, private businesses, and AIM shares. This overhaul could lead to a revenue-neutral reduction in the inheritance tax rate for estates under £2 million from 40% to 20-30%. The actual rate would depend on associated reforms like addressing the treatment of pensions and capital gains tax at death. This measure would benefit the majority of taxpayers, barring the wealthiest 1% who exploit current concessions to minimize their tax rates.

Arun Advani, an economics professor and research fellow, advocates for this reform. He contends that a reformation of the inheritance tax could present a more equitable solution that addresses political concerns without compromising fiscal integrity.

Political Pressure and Public Opinions

Meanwhile, political figures like Sir Jacob Rees Mogg and Sir Iain Duncan Smith are pressuring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to completely eliminate the inheritance tax, triggering a heated debate. The average inheritance tax bill is currently at £214,000, with revenues projected to more than double from £7 billion to £15 billion over the next decade without any reform. This significant source of public funding complicates the government’s decision-making process, while Downing Street stresses the importance of the tax’s contribution to public services.

As speculations intensify, Tory MPs are urging Rishi Sunak to prioritize tax cuts for lower incomes rather than slashing inheritance tax in the upcoming budget and general election campaign. Former Cabinet ministers and backbenchers remain divided on the issue, with some calling for the complete scrapping of the inheritance tax, adding fuel to an already fiery debate.

