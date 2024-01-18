en English
Politics

UK’s DWP Reinforces Social Security Advisory Committee with New Appointments

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in the UK has announced the induction of new members into the Social Security Advisory Committee (SSAC). The fresh line-up includes Les Allamby, Rachel Chiu, Daphne Hall, Stephen Hardy, Jacob Meagher, and Suzy Walton. The Committee also sees the re-appointment of Bruce Calderwood, an existing member, for an additional three-year tenure.

A Wealth of Experience

The new appointments bring a significant wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives to the Committee, which is instrumental in advising the DWP Ministerial team. The Viscount Younger of Leckie, the Parliamentary-Under-Secretary for the DWP, expressed his delight at the new members joining, underscoring their collective expertise, experience, and diverse viewpoints that will bolster the Committee’s advisory capacity.

The SSAC stands as an independent statutory body, brought to life in 1980. Its primary role is to provide advice on social security issues, especially amendments to secondary legislation. Members of the SSAC are remunerated with a daily fee of £256.80, dedicating two to three days a month to the Committee’s work.

Commitment to Public Service

Each new member has pledged their service for a specific term, ranging from five years for Les Allamby to three years for Suzy Walton. The Commissioner for Public Appointments oversees these appointments, ensuring they comply with the Governance Code for Public Appointments. The appointed members hail from varying backgrounds, encompassing public service, academia, law, and charitable sectors, with their terms spanning from 2024 to 2028 or 2026, depending on the individual appointments. Dr. Stephen Brien, the Chair of SSAC, warmly welcomed the new appointments, acknowledging their potential contribution to the broad spectrum of social security issues, particularly concerning vulnerable individuals in society.

Politics Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

