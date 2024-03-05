UK's Defence Spending Surge: £1.2bn DIPS Framework Unveiled, SMEs to Benefit

With the UK's Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) 2015 setting a minimum defence spending of 2% of GDP over the next decade, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has made a significant move by selecting QinetiQ as a prime supplier on the new £1.2 billion Digital and IT Professional Services (DIPS) framework. This initiative not only aims to streamline the delivery of digital and IT services across Defence Digital but also opens up vast opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the defence sector.

Empowering SMEs through DIPS

The DIPS framework is designed to provide Defence Digital with access to a broad spectrum of industry skills, thereby reducing competition time and fostering quicker delivery. QinetiQ's selection as a prime supplier underlines the MOD's commitment towards adopting outcome-based contracting for enhanced delivery and value. This framework not only benefits established defence contractors but also paves the way for innovative SMEs to contribute significantly to the UK's defence capabilities.

Strategic Focus on SME Involvement

Recognizing the vital role of SMEs in promoting economic growth, the MOD has actively worked towards increasing their participation in defence procurement. Achieving its target of directing at least 25% of procurement spending towards SMEs both directly and indirectly by 2022, the MOD is now setting new benchmarks. Through initiatives like the dedicated Action Plan and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory's Searchlight project, the focus remains on integrating a wider range of innovative SMEs and non-traditional defence suppliers into the defence ecosystem.

Championing Innovation and Value

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) continues to play a crucial role in identifying and funding exploitable innovation, supporting UK defence and security swiftly and effectively. By welcoming ideas from innovators and SMEs through innovation competitions, DASA enhances the UK's defence capabilities while supporting national prosperity. Furthermore, the government's commitment to obtaining value for money and backing startups through procurement underscores the proactive measures being taken to address challenges faced by smaller firms in the defence sector.

As the UK forges ahead with its ambitious defence spending plans, the unveiling of the DIPS framework marks a significant milestone in involving a diverse range of suppliers in the defence procurement process. This development not only promises to streamline the delivery of essential digital and IT services but also reinforces the MOD's commitment towards fostering innovation and growth among SMEs in the defence industry. With an eye on the future, the MOD's strategic investments and policies are set to reshape the landscape of defence procurement, encouraging greater collaboration and value generation across the board.