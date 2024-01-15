en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

UK’s Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
UK’s Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats

In a clarion call to democratic nations, the UK’s Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, articulated the imperative for heightened defense spending. In the face of looming conflicts, Shapps underscored that preparedness is paramount, expressing his disappointment over the lack of participation or support from certain European countries in recent airstrikes against Houthi rebels. He further urged NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments.

UK’s Stride in Defense Commitment

Currently, the UK is allocating over 2% of its GDP to defense, with the aim to elevate this figure to 2.5% as and when the economic climate permits. This puts into perspective the significance UK places on bolstering its defense mechanisms. However, this initiative is not without its challenges. A daunting £18bn deficit in the UK defense budget and the potential early retirement of some naval vessels have emerged as pressing concerns.

Decisions and Denials

In response to these challenges, Shapps acknowledged the necessity of tough decisions on retiring ships. However, he dispelled rumors about the mothballing of assault ships. Shapps also discussed the issue of personnel retention, attributing the recruitment challenges to a robust economy characterized by high employment levels.

Preparing for Future Threats

Shapps unveiled his vision for UK defense, detailing plans for 20,000 service personnel to participate in exhaustive military drills across Europe. This strategic move is designed to prepare for a potential Russian invasion, underscoring the perceived threat from the East. This proactive stance illustrates the UK’s determination not merely to react, but to anticipate and prepare for potential threats.

Political Developments

On the political front, the Labour party currently leads the polls against the Conservatives. This could potentially steer them towards a majority in the forthcoming general election. In the meantime, Rishi Sunak is due to provide a statement elucidating the rationale behind the airstrikes against the Houthi rebels.

0
Military Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
5 mins ago
Philippines Bolsters Military Presence in South China Sea Amid China Disputes
In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to territorial sovereignty, the Philippines is set to bolster its military presence in the disputed South China Sea region. Amidst escalating tensions with China over territorial claims, the Philippine military is planning a two-pronged approach: developing its outposts in the region and ramping up its maritime capabilities.
Philippines Bolsters Military Presence in South China Sea Amid China Disputes
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel 'Hypersonic' Missile, Escalating Tensions
37 mins ago
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel 'Hypersonic' Missile, Escalating Tensions
Ex-Wing Commander Andrew Groves Struck Off Medical Register Over Child Sex Offences
37 mins ago
Ex-Wing Commander Andrew Groves Struck Off Medical Register Over Child Sex Offences
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel Hypersonic Missile: A New Challenge to Global Security
6 mins ago
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel Hypersonic Missile: A New Challenge to Global Security
DARPA to Present Briefing on ASIMOV Project: Setting Ethical Standards for Military AI
28 mins ago
DARPA to Present Briefing on ASIMOV Project: Setting Ethical Standards for Military AI
ExpERIEnce Children's Museum Honors Military with Blue Star Museum Program
34 mins ago
ExpERIEnce Children's Museum Honors Military with Blue Star Museum Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
11 seconds
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
30 seconds
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
2 mins
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
2 mins
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
2 mins
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
3 mins
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
3 mins
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
3 mins
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
3 mins
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
10 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
34 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app