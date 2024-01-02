en English
Politics

UK’s Conservative Party Under Fire for Chinese-Made Doomsday Clock

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
UK’s Conservative Party Under Fire for Chinese-Made Doomsday Clock

The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom has attracted a wave of criticism for its latest procurement: a doomsday clock manufactured in China. Unveiled at the party headquarters, the clock, costing £110, was produced by Hangzhou Jhering Sports Technology Co Ltd. It is designed to count down to the forthcoming local elections in May, where the Conservatives are anticipated to incur substantial losses.

A Betrayal of Local Support?

The controversy surrounding the Chinese-made clock was ignited when it made its appearance in the backdrop of a video shared by the party chairman, Richard Holden. The irony of the situation lies in the fact that Holden, a vocal advocate for the support of local businesses, had frequently encouraged voters to patronize local entrepreneurs. The presence of a foreign-made product, thus, stands in stark contrast to the party’s supposed commitment to bolstering local economy.

Labour’s Rebuttal

In response to the incident, representatives from the Labour Party have criticized the decision, hinting at the hypocrisy of the Conservative Party. They suggested that instead of outsourcing, the party could have supported British businesses, like Oxfordshire-based Wharton Electronics. The public display of a product that contradicts the party’s own rhetoric is seen as a clear indication of the Tories’ wavering dedication to local businesses.

Tories’ Defence

In an attempt to save face, the Tory Party responded by stating that the purchase of the clock occurred before Holden assumed his position as the party chairman. Nevertheless, the controversy adds to the mounting challenges the Conservatives are facing in the run-up to the elections. Last year, the party lost over 1,000 seats, and the current situation only amplifies the pressure they are under.

While this incident might appear trivial in the grand scheme of political events, it serves as a reminder of the fragile balance political parties must maintain between their rhetoric and their actions. The Conservative Party’s ‘Chinese clock’ saga will undoubtedly play a part in shaping public sentiment as the UK heads towards the local elections in May.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

