en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK’s Claim of Clearing Asylum Backlog: A Triumph or a Contrivance?

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
UK’s Claim of Clearing Asylum Backlog: A Triumph or a Contrivance?

In an assertion that holds national and international implications, the UK government, headed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, announced the achievement of a significant milestone – the clearance of the legacy backlog of asylum claims by the close of 2023. This commitment, the Home Office reports, involved a Herculean effort to process over 112,000 asylum claims within the year, a figure that includes approximately 86,800 legacy cases—claims tabled prior to 28th June 2022.

Contradictions and Controversies

However, this declaration has not gone unchallenged. The Labour party contests the government’s assertion, pointing out that around 4,500 complicated cases still necessitate additional checks before a conclusive decision can be made. These unresolved cases involve age verification, severe medical issues, or criminality checks. The Refugee Council has also joined the chorus of criticism, accusing the government of presenting misleading information and arguing that thousands are still awaiting decisions.

(Read Also: UK Ready to Take Action Against Huthi Rebels, Israel Warns of Ongoing Conflict)

Humanitarian Concerns

The government’s approach to the asylum system has become a subject of national debate. Critics argue that the system’s ethos has been compromised, with individuals treated as mere statistics rather than with the compassion and humanity they deserve. The waiting list for asylum claims, not involving legacy cases, was pegged at 91,076 as of November.

(Read Also: UK Revokes 587 Pieces of Retained EU Law in Post-Brexit Legislative Push)

Efficiency versus Ethics

The Home Office has amped up caseworker productivity in an attempt to process applications more efficiently. However, the overall number of migrants returned to their home countries since 2020 is low, with the majority being from Albania due to a returns agreement. The government’s claims of having saved taxpayers millions in hotel costs and reducing small boat crossings by 36% are overshadowed by the alleged lack of empathy in its handling of asylum claims.

Read More 

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance

By Israel Ojoko

PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates

By BNN Correspondents

Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Johannesburg's Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year's Eve to Remem ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Johannesburg's Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year's Eve to Remem ...
heart comment 0
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos
Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year’s Eve: Focus on Western Australia Police Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year's Eve: Focus on Western Australia Police Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
4 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
4 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
4 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
5 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
5 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
5 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
5 mins
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
5 mins
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
28 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app