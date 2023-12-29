UK’s 2023: A Year of Royals, Strikes, and Unusual Threats

From coronations and controversies within the royal family, to widespread strikes, and an invasion of bed bugs – the year 2023 has unfolded as a series of remarkable moments for the United Kingdom. A cartoonist’s humorous take on these events encapsulates the nation’s spirit amidst a challenging period.

A year of royal reckonings

The royal family commanded much attention this year. The King’s Coronation, the release of Prince Harry’s evocative memoir ‘Spare’, and allegations of racism within the royal house made headlines. Omid Scobie, a royal biographer, named two senior members who allegedly raised concerns about Prince Archie’s skin color, sparking widespread backlash and raising questions about the monarchy’s future.

Strikes and crises: the state of the nation

The UK was also caught in the throes of a severe cost-of-living crisis. Rail workers, teachers, and NHS staff went on strikes, seeking better pay to cope with rising living costs. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government faced mounting challenges, including an immigration crisis. Protests erupted over the accommodation of migrants on a barge in Dorset, revealing the complexities of the UK’s immigration policy.

Unusual threats and response times

Adding to the country’s woes was the invasion of bed bugs from France, and the threat posed by XL Bully dogs, leading to a ban on the breed. Concerns over driverless cars causing congestion and slow police response times further underscored the need for improved public safety measures and infrastructure.

Controversies, tributes, and environmental concerns

Controversies weren’t confined to the royal family. Issues with parking apps, controversies over Coronation invitations, and the resignation of Boris Johnson as MP were among the political upheavals. The year also saw companies allowing remote work from abroad, by-elections, long NHS care waiting times, and a controversial hike in FTSE bosses’ pay amid the cost-of-living crisis. A tribute to a deceased chat show host and the struggles of an 86-year-old author added to the nation’s cultural narrative. Environmental controversies surrounding Sunak’s use of a private jet to Cop28, and backlash over Scobie’s book on royal racism further stirred the public discourse.