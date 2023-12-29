en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK’s 2023: A Year of Royals, Strikes, and Unusual Threats

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:26 pm EST
UK’s 2023: A Year of Royals, Strikes, and Unusual Threats

From coronations and controversies within the royal family, to widespread strikes, and an invasion of bed bugs – the year 2023 has unfolded as a series of remarkable moments for the United Kingdom. A cartoonist’s humorous take on these events encapsulates the nation’s spirit amidst a challenging period.

A year of royal reckonings

The royal family commanded much attention this year. The King’s Coronation, the release of Prince Harry’s evocative memoir ‘Spare’, and allegations of racism within the royal house made headlines. Omid Scobie, a royal biographer, named two senior members who allegedly raised concerns about Prince Archie’s skin color, sparking widespread backlash and raising questions about the monarchy’s future.

Strikes and crises: the state of the nation

The UK was also caught in the throes of a severe cost-of-living crisis. Rail workers, teachers, and NHS staff went on strikes, seeking better pay to cope with rising living costs. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government faced mounting challenges, including an immigration crisis. Protests erupted over the accommodation of migrants on a barge in Dorset, revealing the complexities of the UK’s immigration policy.

Unusual threats and response times

Adding to the country’s woes was the invasion of bed bugs from France, and the threat posed by XL Bully dogs, leading to a ban on the breed. Concerns over driverless cars causing congestion and slow police response times further underscored the need for improved public safety measures and infrastructure.

Controversies, tributes, and environmental concerns

Controversies weren’t confined to the royal family. Issues with parking apps, controversies over Coronation invitations, and the resignation of Boris Johnson as MP were among the political upheavals. The year also saw companies allowing remote work from abroad, by-elections, long NHS care waiting times, and a controversial hike in FTSE bosses’ pay amid the cost-of-living crisis. A tribute to a deceased chat show host and the struggles of an 86-year-old author added to the nation’s cultural narrative. Environmental controversies surrounding Sunak’s use of a private jet to Cop28, and backlash over Scobie’s book on royal racism further stirred the public discourse.

0
Politics Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics

By Mazhar Abbas

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform ...
@Malaysia · 8 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform ...
heart comment 0
Retrospective 2023: Samoa’s Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation

By Salman Khan

Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa’s Controversial Book Banning Law

By Mazhar Abbas

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's Controversial Book Banning Law
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
6 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
6 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
7 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
7 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
8 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
8 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
8 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
8 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
12 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
6 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
8 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
41 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
42 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app