Recent incidents of cross-border aggression have further intensified the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. On March 16, 2024, Ukrainian forces conducted a series of strikes targeting the Russian border city of Belgorod and oil refineries in the Samara region, marking a significant escalation in hostilities. These actions have led to casualties, extensive damage, and a heightened state of alert in the affected Russian regions.

Belgorod, situated close to the Ukrainian border, faced deadly shelling that resulted in the loss of lives and injuries. According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor of Belgorod, the attack claimed the lives of at least two people, with several others wounded.

Concurrently, Ukrainian drones targeted oil refineries in Russia's Samara region, causing a fire at one of the facilities operated by Russian oil giant Rosneft. These incidents underscore the expanding reach of Ukrainian counteroffensive operations into Russian territory.

The attacks occurred against the backdrop of ongoing voting in Russia, anticipated to extend Vladimir Putin's rule. The timing of these strikes appears to be strategically chosen, aiming to disrupt the normalcy and security posture within Russia. Despite these incidents, Russian authorities have continued to encourage a high voter turnout, seeking to legitimize the electoral process and Putin's continued leadership amid the conflict.