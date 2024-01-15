en English
Politics

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit Switzerland on January 15, as declared by his office. This diplomatic expedition aims at ensuring the unbroken support of allies as the war in Ukraine approaches its second anniversary. The President’s itinerary includes interaction with the heads of both Swiss parliamentary houses, party leaders, and the Swiss President. His tour also consists of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, an event likely to be dominated by the situations in Ukraine and Gaza.

Zelenskyy’s 10-point Peace Plan

Amid the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan for Ukraine has been the central theme of discussions involving national security advisors from around 80 countries. The talks, co-chaired by Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskyy’s office, and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, aimed to focus on ending hostilities, Russian troop withdrawal, accountability for crimes, and prevention of further conflict escalation.

War Fatigue and the Need for Continued Support

With the war nearing its second year, Ukrainian officials are battling ‘war fatigue’ among their allies. The Davos forum presents an opportune platform for Zelenskyy to retain international attention on Ukraine’s defence and advocate for his 10-point peace plan. The need for unwavering support from the West is crucial, especially with concerns about the Israel-Gaza conflict potentially affecting diplomatic support for Ukraine.

Call for Inclusion of Russia in Peace Talks

Amidst the discussions, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis emphasised the need to eventually include Russia in the peace talks. He recognised that neither Kyiv nor Moscow is currently prepared for such a move, indicating the complexities of the peace process. As Zelenskyy embarks on his diplomatic voyage, the world watches with anticipation for the potential outcomes this visit could bring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

