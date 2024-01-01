en English
Politics

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
In an exclusive interview with The Economist, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the strategic importance of Crimea in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia. He highlighted that the return of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, to Ukrainian control is not just a matter of territorial integrity but a critical factor in the nation’s security.

Zelenskyy’s stance on Crimea

The President emphasized that regaining control over Crimea would significantly diminish Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory. He articulated that the peninsula’s strategic location disrupts Russia’s military logistics, thereby weakening its capabilities in the region. Furthermore, he stressed, that the liberation of Crimea is crucial in ensuring the security of the civilian population, who have been bearing the brunt of continuous assaults.

President Zelenskyy went beyond the immediate conflict and discussed its broader implications. He suggested that Ukraine’s struggle is pivotal for maintaining international law and order. It serves as a deterrent against further aggressive actions by Russia in Europe, thereby preserving regional stability. His comments come at a time of heightened tensions and military engagements between the two nations, closely monitored by the international community.

The current state of the Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Ukrainian President’s statements came amidst a brutal holding pattern in the war, with Ukraine facing challenges in pushing back Russian forces. Despite sanctions from the West and support for Ukraine, Russia’s invasion continues unabated, and Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been met with failure. The assault on Ukraine’s home front from the air is expected to persist relentlessly, with Ukrainian civilians bearing a significant impact.

President Zelenskyy’s steadfast determination to restore Ukraine’s full territorial integrity and his focus on the strategic importance of Crimea underscore the gravity of the situation on the ground. His words reflect a fierce commitment to his country and a nuanced understanding of the geopolitical implications of this conflict.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

