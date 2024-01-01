Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Expresses Hope for Belgium’s European Council Presidency

On the dawn of Belgium’s presidency at the European Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and the Belgian nation. The Ukrainian leader expressed optimism for a fruitful presidency under the EU2024BE banner, looking forward to a tenure that would bolster Europe’s unity and resolve.

Ukraine’s EU Aspirations Amid Unsettling Times

Zelenskyy vividly outlined Ukraine’s eagerness to work alongside the European Union during this period, especially to expedite Ukraine’s bid to join the EU, a message that underscores the ongoing diplomatic relations and mutual support between Ukraine and EU member states. This, amidst the considerable challenges Ukraine faces in its geopolitical landscape, notably the continued Russian aggression.

Despite the daunting war and the struggles to contain the Russian forces, Zelenskyy pointed out Ukraine’s accomplishments in defending and countering Russia’s navy in the Black Sea. His address, a testament to Ukrainian resilience, offered no substantial reference to the frontline situation or the limited success of the counteroffensive launched earlier.

EU’s Challenges and Ukraine’s Hope

Meanwhile, the European Union grapples with the task of supporting Ukraine’s EU accession amidst war fatigue and dwindling solidarity. Concerns over the financial implications of integrating a war-ravaged Ukraine into the EU loom large, and although negotiations for accession may kick-off this year, they could extend for years or even decades. The EU must also address its internal issues, including alterations to decision-making processes and financial structures.

The potential resurgence of Donald Trump to the White House and the impending European Parliament elections are additional sources of uncertainty for the EU. Yet, the prospect of EU’s willingness to initiate accession talks with Ukraine is a beacon of hope, lifting morale, albeit the sobering prospects for immediate financial assistance from allies.

EU’s Role in Global Peace and Prosperity

The European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU’s diplomatic arm that enforces the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, is committed to promoting peace, prosperity, and security for Europeans worldwide. The EU has Special Representatives in different regions, maintaining diplomatic relations with almost every country, and has deployed over 160 Election Observation Missions (EOMs) in more than 60 nations.

The EU’s efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts, support resilient democracies, advocate human rights, and sustainable development, combat climate change, and contribute to a rules-based global order are noteworthy. Amidst these, its focus on development and stability in its wider region and neighborhood, and its support for nations aspiring to become EU members, is particularly significant in the context of Ukraine’s EU accession bid.