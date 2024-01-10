Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression

On January 10, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commenced a strategic tour of the Baltic states, starting with Lithuania. The visit underscored the pressing requirement for air-defense systems in Ukraine, amidst escalating Russian aggression. Zelensky issued a stark warning: Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, harbors intentions to fully occupy Ukraine. Any reluctance from Western allies to extend financial and military aid would only serve to embolden Russian forces.

A Call for Collective Action

Zelensky emphasized the potential threat posed to neighboring countries, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Moldova, if Russia’s advance is not collectively halted. The tour of the Baltic nations forms part of a broader campaign by Zelensky to secure backing from these steadfast allies—former Soviet republics now members of the EU and NATO.

Ukraine’s Vulnerability

Despite retaliatory strikes against the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine’s lack of modern air-defense systems remains a glaring vulnerability. Zelensky highlighted the intensifying Russian shelling that Ukraine continues to endure. He had previously engaged with officials from the United States, Germany, and Norway to ensure sustained military support. However, a formidable EU aid package remains stalled due to a veto by Hungary, and the US Congress remains divided on additional aid to Ukraine.

Baltic Support

The Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nauseda, pledged his nation’s continued support for Ukraine, promising to dispatch M577 armored vehicles as part of a comprehensive military aid package. Statistics from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy indicate that Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia are among the top contributors of aid to Ukraine relative to their GDPs.

Uncertain Future

However, the situation remains uncertain as the largest pending aid commitment from the EU has not been finalized, and US aid is on the decline. In 2023, the promised aid to Ukraine dropped by nearly 90% compared to the previous year, marking the lowest point since the conflict began.